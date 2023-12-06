OIC Holds Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia

Within the framework of the implementation of the Resolution no. 4/48-c, adopted by the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Islamabad, Republic of Pakistan, requesting the preparation of a document on the Islamic values vis-à-vis women and children in OIC Member States, the General Secretariat in collaboration with International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) organized a three Days Expert Roundtable Meeting” on December 3-6, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Abdul Falilat Ajoke, Director of the Department of Social and Family Affairs, speaking on behalf of the General Secretariat, reiterated that His Excellency the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, attaches great importance to this document as a guiding document for OIC Member States in advancing the status of women and promoting and protecting the rights of the child, in order to counter the dissemination of misconceptions of Islam in this domain.

The Roundtable Experts Meeting was attended by experts from OIC relevant Organs and Institutions (IIUM, ICESCO, WDO, IPHRC, IIFA, SESRIC, IRCICA, UNA and WCC). It discussed and consolidated the draft document prepared by the IIUM in Malaysia in collaboration with the General Secretariat. They also presented the efforts and activities of their institutions aimed at advancing and promoting Islamic values concerning women and children.

The Guiding document consists of a set of Islamic values and ethics connected to promoting the moral and ethical well-being of women, children, and families considering the current risks, difficulties, and misconceptions of Islam. Its goal is to improve the practice and implementation of Islamic values and ethics within families and societies, thereby safeguarding and enhancing the moral and well-being of women, children, and families in the face of moral challenges and threats.