OIC Lauds OSBU’s Efforts to Develop Radio and Television Sectors

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) addressed the Opening Session of the General Assembly of the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) on Monday 2 October 2023. He highly praised the Union’s efforts aimed at developing the radio and television sectors of the OIC Member States.

He also commended the material and logistical support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to upgrade the work of the Union to match that of leading radio and television institutions, expressing deep appreciation to His Excellency the Minister of Information, Mr. Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, for his personal contributions to the development of the Union’s work.

In his recorded speech during the meeting, which was held virtually, the Secretary-General praised the tangible efforts achieved by the Union recently, and the efforts made to develop its work further within a short period of time. He highlighted the great responsibility borne by the Union to formulate and disseminate a balanced religious and cultural discourse about Islam and Muslims, contribute to the disambiguation of the true message of Islam, and confront the successive distortion campaigns targeting the true Islamic religion and its holy symbols.

The Secretary-General called on the Union to redouble its efforts to provide interesting and balanced radio and television programs on the message of Islam and the Islamic peoples, to consolidate it in the minds of the Muslim youth, and to present it to non-Muslims in the most engaging and relatable Media formats, through the establishment of media forums with Western media institutions or through the social media platforms of the Union and other OIC media institutions.