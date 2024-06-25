OIC Media Observatory Report: Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) media observatory on Israel’s actions against Palestinians issued a dire warning, marking Gaza’s descent into its most severe humanitarian crisis since mid-June 2024, surpassing previous months’ conditions.

The report identifies three critical factors exacerbating the situation.

Firstly, Israeli forces continue their aggressive control over Gaza, persisting with military operations across the region, refusing any cessation.

Secondly, Gaza’s urban infrastructure, including vital water networks, sanitation facilities, and roads, has suffered extensive destruction, rendering vast areas uninhabitable. The health sector has also been severely impacted, compounding the crisis.

Thirdly, limited humanitarian aid, fuel, and water entry into Gaza hinder significant recovery efforts, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe with unprecedented severity.

The report highlights daily casualty figures and targeted areas, suggesting Israel aims to normalize the dire conditions in Gaza, with ongoing direct killings forming part of a broader strategy of harsh collective punishment.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, approximately 67% of Gaza’s water and sanitation facilities have been destroyed over nine months of continuous conflict. This destruction has exacerbated the spread of infectious diseases amid high summer temperatures and contaminated drinking water. The Khan Yunis municipality reports significant damage to water networks, exacerbating the drinking water crisis.

The blockade of goods and humanitarian aid by Israel has led to a severe shortage of essentials, threatening 3,500 children with starvation due to a lack of vaccinations and medicines. Save the Children confirms that Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of 21,000 children.

From June 18 to 24, 2024, the OIC Media Observatory documented 265 Palestinian deaths and 680 injuries. From October 7, 2023, to June 23, 2024, a total of 38,151 Palestinians have been killed and 91,232 injured.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed five Palestinians and arrested 212 others. Israeli settlers launched 33 attacks on cities, towns, and villages, including assaults on mosques in Jericho and Hebron and on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds.

Settler activities included attempts to establish outposts in Hebron and Nablus, grazing sheep on Palestinian agricultural lands, arson attacks, vandalism of greenhouses, and theft of livestock, in addition to obstructing aid convoys from Jordan to Gaza.

During this period, Israeli crimes against Palestinians totalled 1,576 documented incidents.