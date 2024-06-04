OIC Media Observatory Report: Israel’s Crimes Against Palestinians, May 28 – June 3, 2024

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Media Observatory has released its weekly report detailing Israel’s continued aggression against Palestinians from May 28 to June 3, 2024.

During this period, Israeli forces killed 432 Palestinians, with 429 fatalities in the Gaza Strip and 3 in the West Bank. Additionally, 1,779 Palestinians were wounded, bringing the total number of Palestinian martyrs since October 7, 2023, to 36,899, with 87,407 wounded.

In Gaza, a dire humanitarian situation has unfolded, with a famine spreading from northern to southern areas. The World Food Program confirmed the famine, with 31 children dying from malnutrition.

In Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque faced daily raids, with about 10,456 raiders in May 2024. Israeli forces demolished several buildings, including a car wash and a printing press.

In the West Bank, 139 Palestinians were arrested, and several houses were demolished in Jericho and Bethlehem. Ramallah saw the burning of 100 shops and the confiscation of heavy equipment.

Israeli settlers also committed numerous attacks, including uprooting trees, setting fire to agricultural lands, and assaulting Palestinians. The report documented about 66 settler attacks on West Bank towns.

Overall, the report recorded 3,134 Israeli violations against Palestinians during this period.