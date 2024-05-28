OIC Media Report Highlights Surge in Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Media Observatory has released a damning report documenting an unprecedented surge in crimes committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians between May 21 and May 27, 2024.

The report outlines a series of grave violations, totaling 2,693 incidents, including murders, injuries, property destruction, and other forms of aggression.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Rafah Camp Massacre : On May 25, 2024, the Rafah camp in Gaza experienced one of the most brutal attacks, with over 45 people killed and dozens more injured due to Israeli bombing. This incident stands out as one of the most heinous crimes recorded during the week.

Casualties and Wounded : The report details that 489 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip and an additional 12 in the West Bank, making a total of 501 fatalities in one week. Moreover, 1,413 Palestinians were wounded across various cities, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed since October 7 to 36,569.

Displacement Center Attacks : Israeli forces bombed more than ten UNRWA displacement centers, which were previously designated as safe havens, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Hospital Evacuations : Residents of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza were forced to evacuate under direct bombardment, severely impacting medical services in the region.

Al-Quds Incidents : In occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), Israeli settlers, led by extremist Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, conducting provocative tours under police protection.

West Bank Violence : The Israeli occupation forces carried out invasions and attacks in multiple West Bank cities, including Jenin, Nablus, and Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of eight people and the destruction of various properties and medical facilities.

Settler Attacks : Settler groups executed 48 attacks, involving theft of agricultural products, destruction of olive trees and livestock barns, and seizure of farming equipment. These acts took place in Hebron, Bethlehem, and Tubas.

Arrests : The report notes the arrest of 142 Palestinians by Israeli forces in various West Bank cities.

: The report notes the arrest of 142 Palestinians by Israeli forces in various West Bank cities. Aid Interception: Settlers intercepted aid trucks, including one loaded with sugar in Salfit, destroying its contents, illustrating an ongoing pattern of obstructing humanitarian aid.

This week’s report from the OIC underscores a significant escalation in violence and human rights violations in the occupied territories, highlighting the dire need for international intervention and support for the Palestinian people.