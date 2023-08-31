OIC Meets Consul General of Singapore

Dr Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received H.E Mr. Chandra Kumar, Consul General of Singapore in Jeddah on 30 August 2023, in his office.

The meeting discussed potential areas for collaboration with Singapore especially in the areas of Islamic Finance and Banking, Halal Food standards, Agriculture and Agri-business, and Heritage and Islamic Tourism.

They also agreed to cooperate in capacity building in various areas to promote the socio-economic development of OIC Member States.