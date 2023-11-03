OIC Meets EU Parliament’s Delegation

On Wednesday, 1 November 2023, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received a delegation of the European Parliament membership, led by MEP Hannah Neuman. During the meeting, the Secretary-General renewed his call for an end to the ongoing Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip and for the revival of the peace track toward a two-state solution.

Following the meeting, talks were held between the EU Parliament’s delegation and the OIC General Secretariat’s side. Both sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the OIC and the European Union and affirmed the determination to enhance dialogue and cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed the situation in Palestine and the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and its dangerous implications for security and peace in the region and the world. Both sides stressed the importance of working to find a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian question and for a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability in the region and the world. Both sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of cooperation in the humanitarian field.