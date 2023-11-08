OIC Meets Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso

On the sidelines of his participation at the International Conference on “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,” held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 6-8, 2023, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met, on November 7, 2023, with H.E. Ms. Olivia Ragnaghnewendé Rouamba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Burkina Faso.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Burkina Faso and the prospects for further cooperation. The also reviewed the efforts exerted by the Burkina Faso government to combat terrorism, promote security and stability, and enhance development in the country.

The Secretary-General commended Burkina Faso’s efforts to serve the issues of women and youth within the framework of the OIC, and its contributions to strengthening joint Islamic action.

For her part, the Minister conveyed her thanks to the Secretary-General for the OIC’s continued support for her country and expressed appreciation for the OIC’s efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the Sahel region, and to consolidate the principles of Islamic solidarity among Member States.