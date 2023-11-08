OIC Meets Iran’s Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met, on November 7, 2023, on the sidelines of the “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment” Conference hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on November 6-8, 2023, with Dr. Ensieh Khazali, Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and the Islamic Republic of Iran and the prospects for further cooperation, especially in terms of empowering women and enhancing their status in the OIC Member States.

Dr. Ensieh Khazali expressed her condemnation of the heinous crimes of the brutal occupation against the Palestinian people and their property, especially in the Gaza Strip, and stressed her country’s continued support for the Palestinian Cause. She also underlined the importance of empowering women in all fields, indicating that her country stands ready to contribute to providing the needed support to women entrepreneurs in Muslim societies within the framework of the OIC, especially in the areas of education, creativity development, artificial intelligence for women, and family funds.

The Secretary-General commended the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the OIC’s programs and activities, and its contributions to strengthening inter-Islamic solidarity and promoting joint Islamic action. He called for increasing cooperation between Iran and the OIC, especially in terms of women’s empowerment and family support.

For her part, Dr. Ensieh Khazali thanked the Secretary-General for his efforts in leading the work of the Organization and expressed appreciation for the prominent role played by the OIC in enhancing the status of women in Muslim societies in all fields.