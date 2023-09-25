OIC meets UN Secretary-General

On the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 21 September 2023, met with the United Nations Secretary-General H.E. Mr Antonio Guterres

Both sides discussed aspects of cooperation and partnership between the two organizations in a variety of fields and the readiness to hold the next session of the general meeting between both organizations next year.

The United Nations Secretary-General commended the role of the OIC and its contributions to strengthening the pillars of peace, security, development, and stability.

The meeting also touched upon a range of regional and international issues on the agenda of both organizations, particularly the question of Palestine, the situation in Afghanistan and the Sahel region, and Islamophobia.