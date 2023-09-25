OIC meets UN Secretary-General

By
News Desk
-
0
OIC Meets United Nations Secretary-General
OIC Meets United Nations Secretary-General

On the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 21 September 2023, met with the United Nations Secretary-General H.E. Mr Antonio Guterres

Both sides discussed aspects of cooperation and partnership between the two organizations in a variety of fields and the readiness to hold the next session of the general meeting between both organizations next year.

The United Nations Secretary-General commended the role of the OIC and its contributions to strengthening the pillars of peace, security, development, and stability.

The meeting also touched upon a range of regional and international issues on the agenda of both organizations, particularly the question of Palestine, the situation in Afghanistan and the Sahel region, and Islamophobia.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here