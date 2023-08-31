OIC meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met in Baghdad on August 30, 2023, with Dr. Hassan Al-Taha, Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy.

In his welcoming speech, Allama Al-Taha praised the OIC’s active role and positions toward the abuse of copies of Al-Mushaf Ash-Sharif in some Western countries and the lofty mission of the Secretary-General in his leadership of the OIC, which represents the voice of the Islamic world. Al-Taha stressed the importance of Arab and regional openness to Iraq, which is witnessing stability and development in international relations.

The OIC Secretary-General praised Iraq’s status and its influential role in the Arab and international arena, expressing his happiness at visiting the Iraqi Fiqh Academy, distinguished by its moderate discourse and openness to religious authorities inside and outside Iraq. The delegation toured Hazrat al-Hanafi and visited the shrine of Imams Musa bin Jaafar Al-Kadhim and Muhammad bin Ali Al-Jawad. His Excellency met with those in charge of the Holy Kadhimiya Shrine.