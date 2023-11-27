OIC Member States asked to be at the Forefront of Halal Sector Development

In his message to the Opening Session of the OIC Halal Expo 2023 and 9th World Halal Summit in Istanbul, Turkiye, on 25th November 2024, His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), acknowledged that in recent years, the global halal market has experienced significant growth and the demand for halal-certified products continues to rise, reaching US$ 4.7 trillion market value in 2020.

The message of His Excellency the Secretary-General was read out by Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the Halal industry has the potential to promote the growth of national economies and generate employment opportunities in OIC Member States and these countries need to be together and synchronize their efforts to be at the forefront of the Halal industry development.

The OIC Halal Expo 2023 and the 9th edition of the World Halal Summit, which is taking place in Istanbul, Turkiye, from 23rd to 26th November 2023, is an international trade fair showcasing products and services that comply with the Halal regulations of the Islamic law. Being an annual platform for Halal industry experts, traders and entrepreneurs from both OIC and non-OIC countries, the Expo offers a comprehensive overview of the variety of Halal-certified goods, and exhibitors range from food production to cosmetics, fashion, financial services, and educational institutions. A particular highlight of the OIC Halal Expo 2023 and 9th edition of the World Halal Summit includes conferences, where industry experts discuss the latest trends and exchange knowledge on the various aspects of the Halal industry.