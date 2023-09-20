OIC Ministerial Contact Group Meets in New York

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar held a meeting in New York on 19 September 2023 on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, under the chairmanship of the OIC Secretary-General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha.

In his speech at the meeting, the Secretary-General recalled that 25 August marks the sixth anniversary of the heinous attack unleashed against the Rohingya by the Myanmar army, leading to the influx of large numbers of refugees from Rakhine state to neighboring countries, especially Bangladesh. He extolled the generosity and solidarity exhibited by Bangladesh in hosting more than a million refugees.

He renewed the call to the international community to intensify efforts towards finding a sustainable solution to this logjam. The Secretary-General briefed the meeting about the outcome of his 30 May 2023 visit to Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh.

Mr. Taha affirmed the OIC’s consistent position in support of the Rohingya while urging Myanmar to ensure their safety and security, recognize their fundamental rights, including the right to citizenship, and create conducive conditions for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of the refugees and displaced among the Rohingya to their nation.

On the other hand, the meeting urged the Myanmar Government to abide by its obligations under international law and human rights instruments and to take all necessary measures for the immediate cessation of ethnic cleansing, genocide, and violence of all forms, including reprisal operations and dispersal and discriminative practices against the Rohingya Muslims.

At the same time, he called on Myanmar to take precautionary measures to protect the remaining Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.

The meeting called on all OIC Member States to continue to provide the necessary support for the lawsuit instituted by The Gambia before the International Court of Justice on behalf of the OIC, including financial support in keeping with the spirit of Islamic solidarity.