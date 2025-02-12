OIC Observatory Reports Escalating Violence and Destruction in Palestinian Territories

The Media Observatory of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Israeli Crimes Against the Palestinians has issued a stark report detailing a week of intensified violence and widespread destruction across Palestinian areas between January 21 and 27, 2025.

According to the report, 264 bodies of Palestinians were recovered in the Gaza Strip during this period, with an additional 37 Palestinians killed by bullets and shell fragments in Gaza, the West Bank, and occupied Al-Quds. More than 492 Palestinians sustained injuries, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 48,156 fatalities and 118,172 wounded.

In the Gaza Strip, the devastation is particularly severe: 95% of Palestinian homes in Beit Lahia have been destroyed and rendered uninhabitable. Amid the rubble, displaced Palestinians are returning to the northern areas even as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) grapples with mounting challenges—including the closure of its long-established Indian Corner Clinic in Bab al-Sahira, Al-Quds, following an Israeli-imposed ban on its operations.

The situation in the West Bank is equally alarming. In Jenin and its adjoining refugee camp, Israeli forces have carried out relentless attacks. The report details how occupation forces bulldozed streets and commercial stalls near a central roundabout in Jenin, employed helicopters to rain machine-gun fire on civilians, and used drones to bomb empty vehicles and gatherings. Further intensifying the crisis, a government hospital in Jenin was encircled with earth mounds, while key access routes to towns such as Yamoun and Silah al-Harithiya were demolished. Jaffa Street, which connects Jenin to surrounding villages, was also obliterated.

The Observatory’s findings reveal a broader strategy of control and suppression: Israeli forces reportedly established 898 checkpoints and obstacles throughout the West Bank—a tactic reminiscent of the closures imposed between 2002 and 2005 that deliberately severed connections between Palestinian communities. During the same period, 253 Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds. Additional acts of demolition included the destruction of 12 homes and six shops in Al-Quds, Nablus, and Jenin, along with the burning of a house in a Jenin refugee camp and the demolition of agricultural structures in Nablus.

Land and property seizures were also a significant component of the reported actions. Israeli authorities confiscated 15 dunums of Palestinian land near the Al-Zaim checkpoint in Al-Quds. In Salfit, a truck and a bulldozer were confiscated, with a private car seized in Tulkarm, and a 30-dunam agricultural plot in the northern mountains of the village of Jit was bulldozed.

On the settler front, new settlement activities were documented. Settlers reportedly bulldozed land and erected mobile homes and arbors in an effort to establish a new outpost. In the village of Qaryut, settlers initiated pastoral and agricultural projects that included constructing a pen for livestock and planting olive seedlings on an area of approximately 20 dunams, supported by the deployment of agricultural machinery. Over the same week, settler violence surged with 51 reported attacks on Palestinian towns and villages. Incidents ranged from the storming of villages such as Jinsafut and Al-Funduq in Nablus, attacks on homes and vehicles, and vandalism of commercial establishments along the Qalqilya–Nablus road, to arson in Hebron, the deliberate cutting of branches from around 50 olive trees in Nahalin, and the release of dogs and sheep to harass local communities. In one instance, settlers reportedly stole more than 103 heads of sheep in Jericho and Salfit, while in another, released sheep were used to devour crops.

In total, the OIC Observatory recorded 1,630 distinct crimes committed by Israeli forces and settlers across various Palestinian areas during the week of January 21–27, 2025.

The report underscores not only the scale of the violence but also the deepening crisis of displacement among Palestinians—a situation that has sparked strong international rejection of the ongoing forced displacement policies. As Palestinian communities face unprecedented levels of destruction and insecurity, the findings call for urgent global attention and intervention to halt what the Observatory describes as a systematic campaign of aggression and dispossession.