OIC On Activation of the International Islamic Court of Justice

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened a preparatory meeting with the delegation from the State of Kuwait to organize a workshop aimed at activating the OIC International Islamic Court of Justice (IICJ). The workshop is scheduled to take place at the General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah, starting today, Wednesday, November 01, 2023, and will run until tomorrow, Thursday, November 2, 2023. The purpose of the workshop is to provide a platform to discuss and devise strategies to bring IICJ into operation.

The OIC side was chaired by Mr. Youssef Al-Dobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, and attended by Dr. Mahamat A. Koulbou, Director-General of the Cabinet of H.E. the Secretary-General, and Amb. Hassan Ali, Director of the Legal Affairs Department. The State of Kuwait delegation was led by H.E. Consul-General Muhammad Saud Al-Mutairi, Permanent Representative to the OIC and both sides had specialists in attendance.

As part of the ongoing efforts to implement Resolution No. 9/49-LO, issued by the 49th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in March 2023 in Nouakchott, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a meeting has been scheduled to discuss the progress and current status of the IICJ establishment and explore the best ways and means to accelerate this to begin its work as soon as possible. Additionally, a workshop will be held to provide a platform for experts to share their insights and recommendations on the IICJ establishment, a crucial step towards achieving justice and upholding the rule of law in the region.