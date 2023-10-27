OIC Reiterates Call to Step Up Efforts to Resolve Jammu Issue

As 27 October 2023 marks 76 years of occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reiterated its call on the international community to take concrete steps to resolve the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The General Secretariat reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir including their right to self-determination.

Referring to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the General Secretariat urged India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to reverse the illegal and unilateral measures taken since 5 August 2019 to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory