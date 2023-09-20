OIC Renews Call to Prevent Recurrence of Crimes of Desecration

His Excellency, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met on September 19, 2023, with His Excellency Tobias Billström, Foreign Minister of Sweden, on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 78th session in New York.

The Secretary-General informed the Swedish Minister about the unified position of the OIC Member States, which, in line with the resolution adopted by the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, held on July 31, 2023, rejected and condemned the repeated crimes of burning and desecrating copies of Al-Mushaf Ashariff. The Secretary-General renewed his call to the Swedish authorities to take practical measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

The Swedish Minister renewed his government’s absolute rejection of these despicable and provocative acts, noting that as a result, his government began considering the Public Order Act to explore means to find a solution to this issue. He also stressed that his country’s government was open to dialogue and cooperation with the OIC.