OIC Renews its Support for the Legitimate Rights of the Palestinian People

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the issuance of the fateful promise by former British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour on November 02, 1917. This declaration marked the beginning of the tragic and catastrophic events that occurred in 1948, that ultimately led to the displacement of the Palestinian people, the rightful owners of the land and rights. It resulted in the denial of their legitimate rights and establishment of the Israeli colonial occupation state based on colonial settlement policies, military aggression, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, land confiscation, property destruction, and the Judaization of the Holy City of Al-Quds.

This painful anniversary coincides with the ongoing crises in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing the escalation of killings, organized terrorism, displacement, and the deliberate destruction of residential buildings, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and infrastructure. These actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Israeli occupation. Unfortunately, it highlights the failure of the international community to carry out its duties and assume its responsibilities in putting an end to this Israeli military aggression, providing protection for the Palestinian people, and obliging Israel, the occupying power, to comply with the principles of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

On this occasion, which still represents a dark mark in history, memory, and human conscience and a setback to the values of freedom, justice, and international legitimacy, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its reverence and appreciation for the steadfastness and sacrifices of the Palestinian people over decades. The OIC reaffirms its permanent commitment to supporting their just struggle to restore their legitimate national rights.

On this fateful anniversary, the OIC calls upon the international community to correct this historical injustice, shoulder its responsibilities in ending the Israeli occupation, and enable the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights, including their right to return and realize the establishment of their independent state on the borders of June 04, 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital. This should be achieved within the framework of the vision of a two-state solution based on the relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.