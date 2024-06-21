OIC Report Highlights Escalating Israeli Violence in Gaza and the West Bank

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Media Observatory has released a weekly report detailing severe human rights violations and escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers.

Gaza: A Graveyard Amid a Humanitarian Crisis

The Gaza Strip, subjected to continuous Israeli military operations over the past eight months, has turned into a perilous zone where residents face extreme danger. The OIC report describes the situation as catastrophic, with an ongoing Israeli ground invasion resulting in the deaths of 279 Palestinians and injuries to 923 within the reporting period. Since October 7, 2023, the total Palestinian death toll has reached 37,746.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported an unprecedented loss of 193 of its employees since the conflict began, marking the highest casualty toll for UN staff in any conflict. “The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world for aid workers,” stated UNRWA.

Compounding the humanitarian crisis, reports indicate reverse displacement of Palestinians from Rafah to central Gaza due to relentless bombing. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has highlighted the near-collapse of the region’s health system.

West Bank: Violence and Destruction

In the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces and settlers have intensified their actions, resulting in the deaths of 16 Palestinians. The report documents the destruction of 10 vehicles, including bulldozers and agricultural equipment, as well as the demolition of 20 sheep barns in Nablus and Jericho.

Israeli settlers have also damaged agricultural lands, cutting down 200 olive trees in Hebron and burning olive and almond trees in Nablus, Bethlehem, and Ramallah. Additionally, 36 attacks on Palestinian villages were recorded, with settlers attempting to seize land in Nablus and Hebron. The OIC Observatory identified a total of 1,802 Israeli violations in Gaza and the West Bank during the week of June 10-17, 2024.

International Response

A UN report has condemned the unprecedented toll of Israeli violations against Palestinian children, adding Israel’s military to its list of offenders for violating children’s rights for the first time. The international community continues to issue warnings about the dire humanitarian situation, urging immediate action to address the ongoing crises.

This comprehensive report by the OIC underscores the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further escalation and to protect the lives and rights of Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank.