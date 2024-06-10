OIC Report: Israel’s Deadly Assault on Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Media Observatory has released a report documenting the persistent and systematic killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The report highlights an alarming death toll, with approximately 2,000 Palestinians killed each month over the past four months, amounting to 27,306 deaths in the first four months of the conflict.

In February, 3,163 Palestinians were killed, followed by 2,790 in March, 1,788 in April, and 1,780 in May. These figures reflect an ongoing strategy to increase pressure on Palestinians while restricting humanitarian aid and targeting the health sector.

The Observatory noted that killings peaked in October with 8,635 deaths, followed by 6,619 in November, 7,021 in December, and 5,031 in January. These deaths occurred during Israel’s military operation, which utilized a scorched-earth policy in preparation for a ground invasion.

From June 4 to 9, 2024, the OIC recorded 605 murders and 1,765 injuries in Gaza. The Nuseirat Camp massacre was particularly devastating, with 283 killed and 816 injured due to air, sea, and land bombardments. As of this report, 37,333 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Israel admitted to killing at least 30 Palestinians in the bombing of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school in the Nuseirat camp, which was housing displaced individuals. Over 100 people were killed in raids in central Gaza within a 24-hour period.

The humanitarian situation remains dire. According to UNICEF, 9 out of 10 children in Gaza lack sufficient nutrients for healthy growth and development.

In occupied al-Quds, daily raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque have been reported, alongside a massive wave of arrests of Palestinians. This coincides with the flag march led by Israeli Security Minister Ben Gvir and other extremist ministers, during which Palestinians and journalists were attacked, and inflammatory slogans were chanted.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians, mainly in Jenin, and arrested 166 others. They demolished 13 houses in Hebron, al-Quds, and Jenin, as well as a three-story building in al-Quds. Additionally, 24 commercial facilities, barns, and agricultural rooms were destroyed across the West Bank. There were 38 settler attacks, including arson of Palestinian-owned agricultural lands and theft of 120 sheep in al-Quds.

Overall, the report documented 3,080 violations by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and occupied al-Quds during this period.