OIC Secretariat Upholds UAE and Qatar Agreement

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision reached by the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar to restore their diplomatic relations, in implementation of the Al-Ula agreement.

OIC Secretary-General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, commended this decision, which affirms the keen interest of the members of The Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf in fence mending, which helps to enhance cooperation and integration among the region’s states and to meet the aspirations of their peoples. It would also contribute to enhancing joint Islamic action.