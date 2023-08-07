OIC Secretary-General commiserates with Pakistan over train crash

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) H. E. Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed his profound sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the Karachi-Rawalpindi passenger train accident that occurred on 6 August 2023, in which 30 passengers lost their lives and 100 others were gravely injured.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan especially the families of the victims of the tragedy. He prayed for the speedy recovery of all those who were injured.