OIC Secretary-General Condoles with Nigeria over Victims of Kwara Boat Accident

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, offered his deep condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the victims who have drowned and lost their lives or missing after a boat carrying them down the River Niger in North-Central Nigeria capsized on Tuesday 13 June 2023.

The Secretary-General expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed to Allah to grant them mercy, admit them to paradise, and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.