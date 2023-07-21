OIC Secretary-General Decries Qur’an Desecration in Sweden

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned in the strongest term, another provocative act of desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran that took place, today, 20 July 2023, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.

He expressed deep disappointment that the Swedish authorities continued to issue permissions, despite the alarming consequences of the despicable act of desecration.

The Secretary-General recalls the content of the Final Communiqué issued by the OIC Executive Committee at its extraordinary meeting, held on 02 July 2023.

It stated that such provocations are contrary to the spirit of Articles (19) and (20) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and cannot be justified under the right to freedom of expression or opinion.

It further stated that the right to freedom of expression and opinion carries responsibilities under international law, which clearly prohibits any incitement to religious hatred, intolerance, and discrimination.

The Secretary-General also recalled the content of the resolution on “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence”, adopted recently by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The OIC Secretary-General stressed the need to comply with the international law and urged the Swedish authorities to stop issuing permissions for extremist groups and individuals in order to prevent the recurrence of such serious provocative actions.

He also urged the Swedish Government to take necessary measures as to avoid escalation and further repercussions.

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, is holding consultations with Member States regarding the implementation of the Final Communiqué issued by the OIC Executive Committee at its extraordinary meeting, held on 02 July 2023 and the consideration of further measures to contain such provocative acts.