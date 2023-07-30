OIC Secretary-General demands release of Nigerien President

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), who is following with great concern the developments of the situation in the Republic of Niger, and who has strongly condemned any attempt to seize power by force, called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s democratically elected President, and to ensure the protection of his physical well-being and restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

The Secretary-General stressed the importance that the OIC attaches to maintaining peace, security, and stability in Niger and the Sahel region while expressing his support for regional efforts toward this goal.

Brahim Taha reaffirmed his full solidarity with the people of Niger.