OIC Secretary-General Deplores Attack on Shiraz Shrine

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, has condemned the terrorist attack at a shrine in the Southern city of Shiraz in the Islamic Republic of Iran, killing and injuring a number of people.

The Secretary-General conveyed his sincere condolences to the Iranian Government and the victims’ families. He wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General expressed his firm rejection of such heinous acts, and reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism regardless of their motivation.