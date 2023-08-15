OIC Secretary-General Deplores Attack on Shiraz Shrine

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, has condemned the terrorist attack at a shrine in the Southern city of Shiraz in the Islamic Republic of Iran, killing and injuring a number of people.
The Secretary-General conveyed his sincere condolences to the Iranian Government and the victims’ families. He wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The Secretary-General expressed his firm rejection of such heinous acts, and reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism regardless of their motivation.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News