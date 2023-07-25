OIC Secretary-General Extends Sympathy to Algeria

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the civilians and soldiers killed by the wildfires that erupted in several parts of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on 24 July 2023.

He also offered his solidarity to those evacuated from the affected provinces and wished quick recovery to the injured.

H.E. Mr. Taha commended the Algerian Government for the actions it took to contain the spreading of the fires and their damages.