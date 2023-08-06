OIC Secretary-General Meets Dutch Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on August 3, 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Ambassador Janet Alberda, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting dealt with prospects for relations between the OIC and the Netherlands and ways to enhance dialogue and cooperation between them.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common concern, especially the repeated crime of desecration and burning of copies of al-Mushaf al-Ashariff, in light of the outcomes of the 18th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on July 31, 2023.