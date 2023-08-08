OIC Secretary-General Meets Indonesian Foreign Minister

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was received by H.E. Ms Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, on 8 August 2023, in Jakarta.

H.E. the Secretary-General paid tribute to Indonesian highest Authorities and commended Indonesia’s active role in the OIC. He then briefed the Indonesian Minister on issues that figure high on the OIC’s agenda including the situation in Afghanistan, the Palestinian cause, Islamophobia, the situation in the Sahel and Chad Lake, among others.

For her part, the Foreign Minister of Indonesia stressed on the need to firmly and strongly combat and prevent Islamophobia and reiterated the readiness of Indonesia to work closely with the OIC in this regard.

On Afghanistan, H.E. Minister Marsudi recalled the efforts made by Indonesia to assist Afghan people and provided guidance on how to better support Afghanistan within the OIC.

On Palestine, she reiterated the Indonesia’s full support to the Palestinians and insisted on the leading role to be played by the OIC to restore peace in Palestine and respect of its population’s rights.

Further to these exchanges, both sides touched on the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and the OIC and agreed on some venues of cooperation to be explored.