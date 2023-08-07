OIC Secretary-General offers condolences for Morocco’s Azilal Road Accident

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the leadership, government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco, after a horrific traffic accident, which occurred in Azilal region causing many casualties.’

Furthermore, he offered his condolences to the families of the victims, asking Allah the Almighty to grant them patience and solace in their time of grief. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.