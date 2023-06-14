OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Kazakhstan for Forest Fire Victims

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, conveyed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the government and citizens of Kazakhstan in the wake of the devastating forest fires that ravaged the Abay region in the eastern part of the country. The tragedy claimed the lives of 14 forest workers and left several others injured.

The Secretary-General expressed his sympathies to the victims’ families and hoped for a quick recovery for those injured.