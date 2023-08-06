OIC Secretary-General Receives EU Special Envoy

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on August 03, 2023, in his office, Amb. Patrick Simonnet, the European Union’s Special Envoy to the OIC, on the end of his tenure.

The meeting dealt with prospects for cooperation between the OIC and the EU and the issue of the repeated desecration and burning of copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif in the Kingdoms of Sweden and Denmark.

In this regard, the OIC Secretary-General recalled the importance of the content of the resolution issued by the Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers held on July 31, 2023.

For his part, the EU Special Envoy asserted that the EU Commission condemned these disgraceful incidents.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing dialogue on this issue.