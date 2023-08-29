OIC Secretary-General Receives Iraqi Foreign Minister

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Monday, August 28, 2023 in Baghdad, His Excellency Mr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.

The Secretary-General praised the active role played by the Republic of Iraq, and its prominent role in addressing the crime of burning copies of Al-Mushaf Ashariff and calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on this issue and the important Resolution issued by the meeting.

The Secretary-General also briefed the Minister on issues high on the OIC agenda, foremost of which is the phenomenon of Islamophobia.

The Minister stressed the need to stand firm and put in place the appropriate mechanism to confront and prevent the phenomenon of Islamophobia with force and firmness.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Iraq and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in all fields.