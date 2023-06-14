OIC Secretary-General Receives the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 14 June 2023 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini, the new Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Jeddah.

On this courtesy call, the Secretary-General paid tribute to the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its active and constructive role within the OIC and wished the new Consul General success.

The two sides also discussed current issues of common interest and developments in the African region.