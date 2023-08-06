OIC Secretary-General To Visit Indonesia and Thailand

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Indonesia and the Kingdom of Thailand from 6 to 11 August 2023, accompanied by a high-level delegation representing a number of departments of the OIC General Secretariat.

Hissein Brahim Taha is scheduled to meet in Jakarta with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Ms. Retno Marsudi, to discuss bilateral relations between the OIC and Indonesia and ways to enhance them in addition to tackling the most important issues on the agenda of the OIC.

It is also scheduled that Hissein Brahim Taha will meet in Jakarta with the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Horn, with whom he will discuss the development of relations between the two organizations.

In Bangkok, the Kingdom of Thailand, a country that enjoys observer status in the OIC, the Secretary-General will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, where they will discuss the existing relations between the OIC and the Kingdom of Thailand and prospects for their development, in addition to the issues of Muslims in Thailand.