OIC Secretary-General Urges India to Undo Unilateral Steps in Kashmir

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs Amb. Samir Bakr delivered the statement of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, at an event and photo exhibition hosted by the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on Wednesday 23 August 2023, to highlight the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to strengthen OIC solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary-General recalled that during the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in March this year in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Council urged India to reverse all illegal and unilateral measures taken on or after 5 August 2019, and to stop the gross, systematic and widespread human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

H.E. Taha stressed that meaningful engagement and dialogue among the parties, as well as a constructive involvement of the international community are essential steps in the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.