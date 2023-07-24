OIC Secretary-General Welcomes MWL’s Assistant Secretary-General

Today, July 24, 2023, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met in his office with H.E. Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Zaid, Assistant Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (WML).

During the meeting, both parties discussed the potential for cooperation between the OIC and WML as outlined in their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2020.

The OIC Secretary-General commended the WML for its valuable efforts in promoting dialogue and understanding among peoples through the clarification of Islam’s tolerant teachings.

He stressed the significance of the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document, which was issued by over 1,200 Muslim scholars in May 2019 and adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) during its 47th Session held in Niamey, Niger.