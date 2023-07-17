OIC SG and Japan’s PM Discuss Muslim World Situation

By
News Desk
-
0
OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister
OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, had a meeting on Sunday 16 July 2023, in Jeddah, with H.E. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed the situation in the Muslim world and issues on the OIC agenda notably the cause of Palestine, the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, the Sahel region, and combating Islamophobia.

OIC-Japan Cooperation
OIC-Japan Cooperation

Both sides also discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Japan in various areas and further ways to enhance them.

The Secretary-General lauded the excellent level of relations between the OIC and Japan and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s active role in building sustainable peace, dialogue among civilizations and development in the World.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here