OIC Statement on the Humanitarian Crisis in Palestine

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with deep pain and distress the tragic events going on in Palestine as a result of the wanton Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, in which thousands have been killed, injured, or missing under rubble.

Moreover, it has caused extensive destruction to hundreds of houses and critical infrastructure, leaving Gaza Strip without access to water, electricity, fuel, and medicines and the Palestinian people have been internally displaced to avoid arbitrary strikes.

The General Secretariat commends the important role played by Member States in providing vital supplies, including food, medical, and essential materials, and the response to the immediate needs to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people during this humanitarian ordeal. It hopes that Member States will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people by providing maximum assistance to alleviate the impact of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

In this regard, it calls upon Member States and OIC institutions working in the humanitarian field and humanitarian organizations in the Muslim world to fast-track the delivery of urgent aid to the Palestinian people to assist them in weathering through humanitarian disaster wrought by the barbaric Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory.