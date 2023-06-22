OIC Condemns and Demands Immediate Action On Organized Terrorism

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the heightening organized terrorism by gangs of settlers and Israeli occupation forces targeting several Palestinian towns which has caused many Palestinians to be martyred or injured and many vehicles and houses to be burnt and property damaged.

The General Secretariat views this as ongoing war crime which requires measures to hold the criminals accountable and achieve justice.

The OIC holds the Israeli occupation fully and directly responsible for the continuation of this crime, stressing that impunity and the failure of the international community to assume its responsibility regarding the organized terrorism practiced by Israel, the occupying power, could encourage it to continue its illegal colonial occupation of Palestinian lands. The OIC, at the same time, called for international protection for the Palestinian people.