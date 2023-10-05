OIC Supports Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host 2034 World Cup

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has confirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup, following the announcement made by the Saudi Football Federation on October 04, 2024.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, praised the statement made by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the Islamic Summit of the OIC. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia possesses all the necessary human, logistical, and infrastructure capabilities to host a unique version of the World Cup.

The Secretary-General also highlighted that Saudi Arabia is a country of love, peace, and harmony, that will use football, the world’s most popular game, to spread love and peace to people worldwide, regardless of their cultures and ethnicities.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s successful hosting of numerous international and sporting events reflects the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.