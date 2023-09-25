OIC , UN Alliance of Civilization to Fight Islamophobia and Religious Hatred

His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with Miguel Moratinos, the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, on September 23, 2023. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two sides discussed the distinct relations between the OIC and the Alliance of Civilizations and the prospects for cooperation, especially in the field of combating the phenomenon of Islamophobia and religious hatred.

The Secretary-General appreciated the important role played by the Alliance of Civilizations in promoting understanding and harmony among peoples and civilizations. The Alliance of Civilizations High Representative stressed cooperation to combat Islamophobia and religious hatred.