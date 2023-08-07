OIC-UNHCR Joint Delegation visits Bangladesh

Within the framework of the action plan signed between the OIC General Secretariat and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in the Gulf, a joint delegation from both sides conducts a joint humanitarian visit to the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh from 6 to 11 August 2023.

‏The delegation of the General Secretariat from the OIC Humanitarian Department headed by the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit, Ambassador Ibrahim Khairat the organization’s special envoy to Myanmar, the representative of the Islamic Solidarity Fund, and the High Commission headed by Mr. Khalid Khalifa – Advisor to the High Commissioner – UNHCR Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, will hold several bilateral meetings with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh

‏The visit aims to follow up on the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the issue of the Rohingya and mobilise more financial resources to support the Rohingya in Bangladesh, which bears the brunt in hosting them on its territory.

‏It is worth mentioning that upon its arrival in the capital Dhaka, the delegation held a meeting with the Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, and also held an expanded meeting with all United Nations agencies operating in Bangladesh.

