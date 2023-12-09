OIC Urges Closer Cooperation among OIC Universities

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha urged closer collaboration among OIC universities to complement each other’s strengths.

The Secretary-General made the call in a statement delivered on his behalf by H.E. Amb. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary-General for Science & Technology, at the 37th Meeting of the Governing Council of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), held on 07 December 2023 in Kampala, Republic of Uganda. The Secretary-General further commended the Council and university administration for the positive strides registered by IUIU in the last two years which put the university on the right track towards full recovery from the diverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. He advised the stakeholders to devise innovative approaches to address financial challenges, enabling sustained growth and development.

During the meeting, Prof. Muhammed Al-Tabtabaea from the State of Kuwait was elected as the new Chairman of the Governing Council. Distinguished attendees included the Second Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Rt. Honourable Retired General Moses Ali, H.E. Mr. Mohammed Balkhail, Executive Director of the Muslim Islamic Solidarity Fund, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Zaid, Assistant Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, among others.

The agenda encompassed comprehensive reports from the Rector, External Auditors, and various Council Committees, leading to the adoption of resolutions aimed at bolstering the administrative and academic performance of the university.

IUIU is gearing up for its 32nd Graduation Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023, at its main campus in Mbale, Eastern Uganda. A total of 2573 graduands from diverse disciplines will be conferred with their awards. The ceremony will also witness the laying of the foundation stone to mark the official launch of the construction of the Faculty of Engineering under the IsDB phase two project aimed at enhancing the learning environment at IUIU.