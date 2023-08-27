OIC Urges Global Action for Safe Return of Rohingya Refugees

August 25, 2023 marked the sixth anniversary of genocide against Rohingya Muslims and their forced mass displacement and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine State and the beginning of huge refugee influx of these people to Bangladesh.

The OIC stands with the victims and survivors of this human tragedy and reiterates its commitment to pursue justice and accountability for the atrocities committed by the Myanmar military, especially at the International Court of Justice.

The OIC is grateful to the Government and people of Bangladesh for providing shelter and humanitarian relief to these people and appreciates the support extended by many OIC Member States to these refugees.

The OIC once again reiterates its firm resolve to support the Rohingya Muslims and calls on the international community to renew its commitment to the efforts for creating conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to their homeland in Myanmar.

The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the international community to redouble efforts in providing urgently needed humanitarian assistance for the displaced Rohingya People in refugee camps in light of the considerable decline in funding that have resulted in cuts in food assistance.