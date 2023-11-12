OIC Urges Halt to Israeli Aggression At Joint Arab Islamic Summit

The Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was held in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today, Saturday, November 11, 2023, to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Summit was opened by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with the participation of the leaders and heads of government and heads of delegations of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States.

In his speech to the Summit, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince, Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, for the invitation to convene this Extraordinary Summit, for the generous hospitality, and for all the arrangements made to ensure the success of the Summit.

The Secretary-General affirmed that this Arab-Islamic Summit comes to confirm our solidarity with, and unwavering support for the Palestinian people, and our joint commitment to our responsibilities for supporting our central cause, the Cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif

The Secretary-General called for an immediate, durable, and comprehensive cessation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, for opening humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and essential needs to the Gaza Strip in an adequate and sustainable manner; and for providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

He underlined his absolute rejection of plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians, indicating that a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian Cause requires the establishment of the independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.