OIC With Pakistan’s Foreign Minister in New York

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Jalil Abbas Jilani, on 22 September 2023, on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the excellent relations between the OIC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and other issues on the OIC’s agenda, including the question of Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir and combating Islamophobia. The Pakistani Foreign Minister commended the OIC’s pivotal role in defending these causes.