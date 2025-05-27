Oil Expansion Could Lift Ghana to Upper Middle-Income Status – Terkper

Ghana could achieve upper middle-income status by accelerating oil exploration and developing new fields, according to Seth Terkper, Presidential Advisor on the Economy.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, Terkper emphasized that discovering four to six additional oil fields would boost national income, enabling the country to surpass its current lower middle-income classification.

“This leap depends on how quickly we act,” he stated, noting that oil discoveries and growth in the services sector previously propelled Ghana to lower middle-income status ahead of projections.

Ghana’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita stood at $2,350 in 2022, below the World Bank’s upper middle-income threshold of $4,466–$13,845. With three operational oil fields—Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa—Terkper argued that expanding production could strategically enhance fiscal capacity and drive economic transformation. He urged public and private stakeholders to prioritize exploration, framing oil as a catalyst for long-term growth.

The call aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to leverage natural resources for development, though analysts caution that over-reliance on oil risks exposure to commodity price volatility. While new discoveries could unlock revenue for infrastructure and social programs, sustainable progress will require diversifying the economy and strengthening governance in the extractive sector.