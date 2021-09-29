Oil extends gains for sixth day on supply concerns

File photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows operating oil pumps in Luling of Texas, the United States. U.S. oil prices turned negative on April 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed more than 300 percent to settle at -37.63 U.S. dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
(Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Oil prices extended gains for the sixth day running on Tuesday amid tighter supplies and signs of a growing global demand.

Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to 79.41 dollars a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures were up 80 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at 76.25 dollars.

Investors fear that supply disruptions from hurricanes are persisting much longer than thought as demand picks up in parts of the world, thanks to easing of pandemic restrictions.

African oil exporters such as Nigeria and Angola may struggle to raise output to production quotas set by the OPEC amid underinvestment and maintenance problems.

Barclays today raised its 2022 Brent crude price forecast by 9 to 77 dollars per barrel saying that continued recovery in demand could widen a ‘persistent’ supply shortfall.”OPEC+ tapering would not plug the oil supply gap through at least Q1 2022 as demand recovery is likely to continue to outpace this, due partly to limited capacity of some producers in the group to ramp up output,” the bank said in a note.

