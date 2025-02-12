Oil Futures Retreat Amid Rising U.S. Stockpiles and Tariff Worries

Crude oil futures have pulled back after U.S. stockpiles surged by 9.4 million barrels, sparking fresh concerns about weakening demand and putting downward pressure on global prices.

This decline comes after three sessions of strong gains, during which market attention was firmly fixed on supply disruptions and potential geopolitical risks. Now, with an unexpected build in inventories, traders are re-evaluating their expectations amid signs that demand might be faltering.

Adding to the uncertainty, tariff-related concerns are weighing on market sentiment. There is growing apprehension that increased tariffs could slow industrial activity, ultimately dampening global economic growth and reducing energy consumption. Moreover, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has revised its forecast to indicate higher crude production in the near term. This adjustment further suggests that supply could soon outstrip demand, a scenario that might force prices down even further, potentially to levels reminiscent of last year’s lows.

The interplay between rising inventories, tariff pressures, and heightened production forecasts has created a cautious atmosphere in the oil market. While the recent gains had bolstered confidence, the new data underscores the fragility of the recovery. As trade tensions continue to pose a risk to economic growth, the outlook remains uncertain, leaving investors wary about the future direction of crude prices.